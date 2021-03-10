Marshall squads fall in C-USA Tournament First Round

FRISCO, TX. (WVVA) - Both Thundering Herd basketball teams wound up on the losing end of tight battles in Wednesday's Conference USA First Round.

The Lady Herd missed ten of their final 12 field goal attempts in a 50-48 defeat to Louisiana Tech. Savannah Wheeler had a team-high 17 points, as Kennedi Colclough snagged a double-double with 13 points and 11 rebounds. Anna Larr Roberson had a game-high 22 for the Lady Bulldogs.

The season comes to a close for the Marshall women with a record of 8-11

The Thundering Herd held a lead in the first half and a lead in the second, but couldn't keep Rice down, as the Owls soar to a 72-68 victory.

Marshall's Jarrod West filled up the scoresheet with 19 points, seven assists and six rebounds. But, Rice's Quincy Olivari notched a game-best 23 points and nine boards.

The Thundering Herd conclude their season with a record of 15-7.