Mercer County high schools to return in-person full time

MERCER COUNTY (WVVA) - High school students in Mercer County are heading back to the classroom.

Starting March 22, all students will attend in-person, five days per week.

The move was approved in a Tuesday Board of Education meeting.

"This decision was made based on the drop in the number of cases in our area, student input indicating they prefer attending five days per week, and employees requesting vaccinations having the opportunity to receive those vaccinations," a statement from the Mercer County BOE reads.

Safety protocol, like mask wearing, handwashing, and routine cleaning, will continue.

