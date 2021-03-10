Music? Yes. Dancing? No, as New Orleans eases virus rules

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Entertainment venues in New Orleans have been given permission to start hosting live music again starting this weekend, but under strict regulations. Mayor LaToya Cantrell and city health director Jennifer Avegno announced the change Wednesday. It comes amid declining coronavirus cases and COVID-19-related hospitalizations in the city. It’s not clear how many bars and other live music venues will be able to conform to the rules, which go into effect on Friday. It’s been about a year since many have been able to host live music. The regulations require proper ventilation, social distancing and the use of barriers.