Olivari scores 23, Rice tops Marshall 72-68 in C-USA tourney

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Quincy Olivari scored 23 points as Rice upended Marshall 72-68 in the Conference USA Conference Tourney second round. Rice was seeded sixth in the west division, Marshall third in the east. The Owls advance to a Thursday quarterfinal against UAB, second seed in the west. Max Fiedler had 15 points and nine rebounds for Rice. Cameron Sheffield added 10 points. Jarrod West had 19 points, seven assists and six rebounds for the Thundering Herd. Mikel Beyers added 17 points and eight rebounds. Taevion Kinsey and Jannson Williams each scored 11 points.