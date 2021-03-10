Politicians ask about health of Tanzania’s populist leader

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Opposition politicians are raising questions about the health of Tanzania’s COVID-19-denying president, as he has not been seen in public for more than a week and at least one official close to him has died recently. President John Magufuli was last seen in public on Feb. 27 at the swearing-in ceremony of his chief secretary, effectively his chief of staff, following the death of his previous chief secretary. The event was at the State House government offices in Dar es Salaam, the East African country’s largest city. Magufuli’s absence is unusual as he is known for frequent public speeches and appearances on state television several times a week. The government spokesman has not responded to questions from The Associated Press about Magufuli’s health and whereabouts.