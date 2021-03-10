Journalist acquitted in Iowa case seen as attack on press

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Jurors have acquitted an Iowa journalist who was pepper-sprayed and arrested by police while covering a protest, in a case that critics have derided as an attack on press freedoms. A jury on Wednesday acquitted Des Moines Register reporter Andrea Sahouri and her ex-boyfriend on misdemeanor charges of failure to disperse and interference with official acts. The two were arrested last May while Sahouri was covering a Des Moines protest over racial injustice. Sahouri told reporters after the trial that she was relieved by the quick acquittal, which she called a victory for press freedom and democracy. She also said the case had taken a toll on her personally and professionally, but that she would continue reporting the news.