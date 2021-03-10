Restaurants are big beneficiaries of COVID-19 relief bill

NEW YORK (AP) — Restaurants devastated by the coronavirus outbreak are getting a lifeline from the pandemic relief package waiting President Joe Biden’s signature. The bill that gained final congressional approval Wednesday adds money to the Paycheck Protection Program and provides indirect help to small businesses in general through stimulus payments and unemployment benefits. But restaurants got the biggest share of direct help: $28.6 billion in grants for restaurants whose revenue fell in 2020 as a result of the pandemic. The bill calls for grants equal to the amount of restaurants’ revenue losses, up to a maximum of $10 million per company and $5 million per location.