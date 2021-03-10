Senate confirms Fudge to lead housing agency, Regan for EPA

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Senate has confirmed Ohio Rep. Marcia Fudge to head the Department of Housing and Urban Development and North Carolina regulator Michael Regan to lead the Environmental Protection Agency. Fudge, who has represented parts of Cleveland and Akron in the House since 2008, will lead the housing agency just as Congress passes new benefits for renters and homeowners who have suffered economic losses amid the coronavirus pandemic. Regan, who has served as North Carolina’s top environmental regulator since 2017, will help lead President Joe Biden’s efforts to address climate change and advocate for environmental justice, two of the administration’s top priorities.