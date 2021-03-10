Skip to Content

Seoul agrees to pay more for hosting American troops in 2021

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. and South Korean officials say Seoul has agreed to a 13.9% increase in payments to cover this year’s cost of basing U.S. troops on the Korean peninsula. That is part of a multiyear deal through 2025 designed to keep South Korea’s share of the costs within historical norms. Negotiations had broken down during the Trump administration over Washington’s demand for a five-fold increase in Seoul’s share of the costs, which are the equivalent of roughly $1 billion per year. The State Department said Wednesday the new agreement reflects President Joe Biden’s focus on removing an irritant in relations with Seoul.

