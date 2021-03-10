Staying dry & a bit windy into Thursday, showers look to return soon after

High pressure offshore to our east continues to drive warm, southwesterly winds across our region. Temps will remain on the milder side, even tonight for most, bottoming out in the 40s. We'll be a bit breezy though, and the wind will really pick up out ahead of an incoming cold front as we head into Thursday.

Tomorrow looks dry, but we'll see gradually increasing clouds during the day. Wind gusts coming out of the SW could occasionally reach the 30-40 MPH range, especially across our western facing slopes.

FIRE DANGER remains elevated the rest of today and into Thursday thanks to the dry, windy conditions we've had recently, burning is therefore not recommended! Otherwise, tomorrow will be quite pleasant with sun, clouds, and highs in the upper 60s and low 70s!

A cold front will then swing through at the end of the work week. We'll see a few showers start to pop up Thursday night, but most of the on-and-off rain will come through the day Friday. Flooding at this time luckily, is not much of a concern as rain amounts should stay at a 0.5" or less for most of our area. We look a bit drier for most of this weekend.....make sure to tune in tonight to WVVA News at 5,6, 10 (CW) and 11 PM for the latest full forecast!