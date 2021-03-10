Tazewell’s Jordan, Taylor to continue football career at D-II level

TAZEWELL, Va. (WVVA) - Two more Tazewell Bulldogs signed their National Letters of Intent on Wednesday, committing to further their academic and football careers.

Josiah Jordan will join his high school teammate, Josh Herndon, as a member of the UVA-Wise Cavaliers. Jordan, a multiple-time All-Southwest District honoree, is slated to play wide receiver in college.

"It's great -- I can't wait to get to the next level and start experiencing the change of football and the team," he said.

Jayden Taylor will also be sticking relatively close to home, as he plans to play with Emory & Henry starting in the fall.

"It's real exciting, because it's what I've worked for since I was a kid," he said. "Been wanting to go to college to play football -- and hopefully go to the next level after college. But, that just depends on how hard I work in college."

Both guys have lofty goals, both on and off the field. Jordan hopes to pursue a career in sports medicine, while Taylor will major in engineering.