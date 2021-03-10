Thailand seeks more prison space for new political prisoners

BANGKOK (AP) — Thailand is considering an expansion of prison space as it arrests more political prisoners. The justice minister says the two prisons where most recently detained political prisoners are held become congested when families and supporters come to visit. The legal aid group Thai Lawyers for Human Rights says at least 382 people, including 13 minors, are facing charges related to political demonstrations and expressing political views from July 2020 through the end of last month. A student-led pro-democracy movement took hold last year that is calling for the prime minister and his government to step down, the constitution to be amended to make it more democratic and the monarchy to be reformed to make it more accountable.