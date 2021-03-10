UN chief: Syria in `living nightmare’ after 10 years of war

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations chief says Syria faces “a living nightmare” 10 years after peaceful demonstrations were violently suppressed setting the country on “a horrific path” of destruction and bloodshed. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres urged all parties on Wednesday to take a first step toward peace and negotiate a new constitution. He marked the 10th anniversary of Syria’s conflict that began in mid-March 2011 with a scathing critique of the impact of the war on the Syrian people, saying they “have endured some of the greatest crimes the world has witnessed this century” and “the scale of the atrocities shocks the conscience.”