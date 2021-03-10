Skip to Content

Western Balkan countries to tighten virus rules amid surge

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Several Balkan countries said they would beef up measures against the coronavirus’ spread following a new surge in infections. Doctors across the region are warning that hospitals have been filling up rapidly, and are urging adherence to anti-virus regulations already in place. In Bosnia’s capital Sarajevo, medical staff on Wednesday received the first COVID-19 vaccines, while Serbia’s government launched a campaign to further boost an already massive vaccination effort. Small Montenegro said it may ask the European Union to send in medical staff to help if the situation further worsens.   

