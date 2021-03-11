A year on, WHO still struggling to manage pandemic response

GENEVA (AP) — When the World Health Organization declared the coronavirus a pandemic one year ago on Thursday, it did so only after weeks of resisting the term and maintaining the highly infectious virus could still be stopped. A year later, the U.N. agency is still struggling to keep on top of the evolving science of COVID-19, to persuade countries to abandon their nationalistic tendencies and help get vaccines where they’re needed most. Experts say lessons need to be learned and some missteps like overly praising China’s handling of the early outbreak will resonate on WHO’s reputation for years.