AP Interview: Karzai says US plan catalyst for Afghan peace

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — Former Afghan President Hamid Karzai says in an interview that Afghans are eager for peace and that a recently floated U.S. draft for a deal between the Taliban and the Afghan government is the best chance to accelerate stalled peace talks. Washington has handed both sides an eight-page proposal, hoping to break the deadlock in the negotiations that have been underway in Qatar since last year. Karzai told The Associated Press that the proposed U.S. peace plan contains important provisions that could help bring peace to Afghanistan, with some revisions by both sides. He is considered a key player in the talks going forward.