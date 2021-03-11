Appeal by ex-officer who killed Tamir Rice dismissed

CLEVELAND (AP) — An appeals court in Cleveland has ruled that the former Cleveland police officer who killed a 12-year-old Black child playing with a pellet gun should not get his job back. Cleveland.com reports the 8th District Court of Appeals on Thursday dismissed an appeal filed by a police union, finding that union officials failed to timely serve Cleveland attorneys with an application to vacate a decision upholding Timothy Loehmann’s firing. Loehmann wasn’t fired for killing Tamir Rice at a Cleveland recreation center in 2014, but for lying on his application to become a Cleveland police officer. He was fired in October 2016.