Beekman’s 3 helps No. 16 Virginia top Syracuse 72-69 in ACCs

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Reece Beekman hit a 3-pointer as time expired to help No. 16 Virginia edge Syracuse 72-69 in Thursday’s quarterfinals of the Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament. Beekman hadn’t hit a shot all day, but he buried a 3 from the right wing off a feed from Kihei Clark as the horn sounded. That sent Beekman sprinting immediately towards the other end of the court with his teammates pursuing him to celebrate. Sam Hauser scored 21 points to lead the top-seeded Cavaliers. Buddy Boeheim scored a career-high 31 points to lead the eighth-seeded Orange.