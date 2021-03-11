BREAKING: Jurors find Fayette County man guilty of murders in a four year old case

FAYETTE COUNTY, W.Va. - (WVVA) Brian Willis has been found guilty of murder and a list of other charges, as a result of a three-day trial that ended on Thursday.

Willis was found guilty of: 2 counts of first degree murder without mercy, conspiracy, and arson in the first degree.

The jury deliberated from 3:15 p.m. to 6:20 p.m., ending the four year long case and giving the families of Steven Skaggs and Stephanie Watters what they call 'peace.'

Willis was not the only person charged for these crimes, two other people were involved in what they called the 'The Clean Air Act."

The act is the title of the plan and plot to kill Skaggs and Watters said the assistant prosecuting attorney supplying the motive to the crime.

"For various reasons, two of the three came forward and accepted responsibility for their role in these crimes, and Brian Willis decided to stand trial, that's his constitutional right, and he left it in the hands of the jury," said the Fayette County assistant prosecuting attorney.

Charlie Gill was indicted by the Grand Jury for two counts of first degree murder, a count of conspiracy, and first degree arson. He has not been sentenced.

Everett Gill was indicted by the Grand Jury for conspiracy and has not been sentenced.

WVVA will continue to follow this story.