Clouds increase tonight, rain showers on tap for Friday

Deep southwesterly wind flow ahead of an incoming cold front will gradually allow for more moisture to build in as we head into this evening.

Though we could see a stray shower or two, most of the overnight hours look dry- but rain will definitely be on our door step by early tomorrow morning as the front swings in.

Most of the wider spread rain (mainly light to moderate at best) rain looks to roll in between 6AM-10 AM in the morning, but we'll still see on-and-off, scattered showers and lingering clouds throughout the rest of the day.

Temps will still be mild for this time of year, but not as warm as today, topping off in the upper 50s and low 60s tomorrow afternoon.

We'll be occasionally windy, especially across the higher terrain with gusts occasionally over 20 MPH.

We'll see lingering clouds into Saturday as the frontal boundary sags to our south, but we look to stay mainly dry with high temps in 50s.

Another chance of light showers could pop in on Sunday- but any heavier, widespread rain looks to hold off until the beginning of next week....make sure to tune in tonight to WVVA News at 5,6, 10 (CW) and 11 PM for the latest full forecast!