Deadline for WVa Promise Scholarship applications extended to July 1

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WVVA) - The West Virginia Higher Education Policy Commission voted on Thursday to extend the deadline to apply for the Promise Scholarship.

High school seniors will now have until July 1 to submit their application.

“With this extended deadline and additional testing opportunities, we hope students and their families have greater peace of mind as they plan for college this fall,” said Sarah Armstrong Tucker, West Virginia’s Chancellor for Higher Education.

Challenges related to the COVID-19 pandemic have led to a 27 percent decrease in applications.

While the application deadline has been extended, the requirements remain the same.

