DUI crash slows traffic in Mercer County Thursday evening

MERCER COUNTY (WVVA) - West Virginia State Police are reporting a DUI crash on the westbound lanes of Route 460 across from Ramey Toyota/Chevrolet in Princeton, WV.

The crash occurred at 8 pm.

Police say it was a rear end crash involving two vehicles. The driver of the striking vehicle was arrested by state police for driving under the influence.

There were two adults and a child in the vehicle that was rear ended, both adults suffered minor injuries. While a 3-year old child was transported to the hospital for minor injuries as well.

The names of the people involved have not been released at this time.

