Egyptian gov’t: Fire at garment factory kills at least 20

CAIRO (AP) — Egyptian officials say a fire that erupted at a garment factory near the capital of Cairo has killed at least 20 people and injured 24. The cause of the blaze on Thursday was not immediately known. The fire ripped through the four-story plant in Obour, an outlying district of the greater Cairo area. A statement released by the government says an investigation is underway. No further information was immediately available. Fifteen firefighting vehicles were dispatched to the scene to put down the blaze while ambulances were ferrying the casualties to nearby hospitals, the statement said.