Elevated wildfire risk remains for Thursday; showers work back in for Friday

Another rain-free day, but that will change after the sun sets! A few spots will see rain a little after sunset, but scattered showers will primarily build in after midnight and continue all day Friday. Need the umbrella packed and ready to go for tomorrow!

Temperatures are off to a mild start in the 40s and 50s. By this afternoon our highs will hit in the upper 60s and 70s! During this afternoon winds will increase with gusts hitting over 30 MPH at times.

We still have a lot of dry air in place, so along with the warmer than average temperatures and the gusty winds we do have an elevated risk for wildfires today. Open burning is considered extremely dangerous!

We have been under a dry streak for some time and also a warmer than average one. Chances for rain increase tonight and we will also notice our temperatures turning cooler too. Temperatures tonight will be in the 40s and 50s again, but tomorrows highs will settle in the 50s and 60s (not terrible, but just a tad cooler!) Throughout the weekend temperatures will be in the 50s with lows falling back down into the 30s.

High pressure starts to build in on Saturday. May see a few stray showers hanging around, but we are looking fairly dry across much of the viewing area.

Chances for rain are possible each day next week. It is possible we may witness a wintry mix for some next week too. Details to come!