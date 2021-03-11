Emaciated and entangled humpback whale gets help off Hawaii

HONOLULU (AP) — A young humpback whale swimming off the Hawaiian island of Maui has been freed of about 100 feet of line entangled in its mouth and flipper. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s Hawaiian Islands Humpback Whale National Marine Sanctuary coordinated the effort in partnership with local businesses and organizations, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Wednesday. On Tuesday, the team cut off line that was wrapped around the whale’s flipper and trailing about 50 feet behind it. Some of the line entangled in the whale’s mouth was unable to be removed, officials said.