Ethiopia’s leader faces intense pressure to end Tigray war

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — Ethiopia’s government faces mounting pressure to withdraw troops from Tigray amid growing reports of war crimes in the embattled region that now faces a humanitarian crisis. Criticism of the conduct of government troops and their allies from neighboring Eritrea grew with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken asserting that “ethnic cleansing” has happened in parts of Tigray, a region northern Ethiopia. There was no immediate comment from Ethiopian authorities. But the fugitive leaders of Tigray seized on Blinken’s comments, on Thursday condemning what it called “the genocidal campaign” targeting their people.