FBI alleges Pennsylvania man rifled through US Senate papers

BENTLEYVILLE, Pa. (AP) — A woodworking business owner from western Pennsylvania is accused of joining rioters inside the U.S. Capitol two months ago, rifling through Electoral College vote certification related paperwork from a desk on the Senate floor. Federal court records unsealed this week show Dale Jeremiah “DJ” Shalvey was charged in February with trespassing on Capitol grounds, violent entry and disorderly conduct and obstruction of Congress. His public defender in Washington, where charges were filed, declined comment Thursday.