February Teacher of the Month: Patrick Haye

WVVA is proud to join Cole Chevrolet to honor students and teachers of the Two Virginias.

February's Teacher of the Month is Patrick Haye, a Physical Educaiton teacher at Athens and Sun Valley Elementary Schools.

He's been a PE teacher for 35 years - and still loves what he does!

"The old saying is I get paid to play," he said. "I love my job, I love what I do. Every day is still an exciting day for me even though I've been doing it this number of years. I still enjoy working with the children and the young people."

Congratulations, Mr. Haye!

Each month during the school year, one student and one teacher will be highlighted in a special Student of the Month and Teacher of the Month feature during the 6 p.m. and the following morning during our morning news. The winners will receive a certificate in recognition of being named "Student/Teacher of the Month."

Click here to make a nomination. Nominees can be an in-person or virtual student or educator.