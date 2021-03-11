Former North Dakota lawmaker won’t challenge expulsion

BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — A North Dakota lawmaker expelled for allegedly threatening and sexually harassing women at the Capitol says he will not challenge the expulsion in court. Former GOP Rep. Luke Simons said in a statement Thursday that he could not in “good conscience prioritize my legal battle over the potential outcome of important legislation for the people of North Dakota.” Simons, who has denied wrongdoing, has argued he wasn’t being afforded due process. North Dakota’s Constitution gives both chambers of the Legislature the right to expel a member with two-thirds approval.