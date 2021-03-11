France: Lebanon is running out of time before total collapse

PARIS (AP) — France’s foreign minister has warned that Lebanon is running out of time before it could see a total collapse. He is urging the country’s fractious politicians to form a new government to save Lebanon from economic and financial disaster. Jean-Yves Le Drian said Lebanon’s collapse would spell disaster not only for the Lebanese people, but also for the hundreds of thousands of Syrian and Palestinian refugees the country hosts, as well as the entire region. He spoke to reporters in Paris on Thursday, months after French President Emanuel Macron proposed a road map to break Lebanon’s political stalemate over the formation of a new government.