Honda of America plans to sell 2 fully electric SUVs in 2024

DETROIT (AP) — Honda has plans to sell two all-electric SUVs in the U.S. in the 2024 model year. It will also offer hybrid gas-electric versions of its top-selling models. The announcements Thursday come as the automaker acknowledged it has work to do to comply with emissions-reduction targets that will be coming from the Biden administration, and a California ban on sales of new internal combustion vehicles by 2035. Honda of America sales chief Dave Gardner told reporters one of the electric SUVs will be from the Honda brand, while the other will be an Acura.