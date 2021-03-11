Officials Investigating a Potential Plane Crash

NAOMA, W.Va. (WVVA) Multiple crews are on scene investigating a report of a possible plane crash in Raleigh County. After nearly two hours of searching, crews have still not found the downed aircraft.



The Raleigh County Sheriffs Department, along with their AIRVAC helicopter, are centering their search along with State Police in the Horse Creek Holler area of Naoma. They’re also using drones and four-wheelers to assist in their search.



The Whitesville and Trap Hill volunteer fire departments are also on scene.



Stay with WVVA for the latest on this developing story.