Judge OKs 3rd-degree murder charge for ex-cop in Floyd death

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A judge has granted prosecutors’ request to add a third-degree murder charge against the former Minneapolis police officer charged in George Floyd’s death. Judge Peter Cahill on Thursday added the charge after the former officer, Derek Chauvin, failed to get appellate courts to block it. The judge’s decision offers jurors an additional option for conviction and finally resolves an issue that might have delayed Chauvin’s trial for months. Cahill had earlier rejected the charge as not warranted by the circumstances of Floyd’s death, but an appellate court ruling in an unrelated case established new grounds for it. Chauvin already faced second-degree murder and manslaughter charges. Meanwhile, jury selection continued Thursday with a sixth juror seated.