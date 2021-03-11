Justices call off arguments over Medicaid work requirements

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court has called off upcoming arguments over a Trump administration plan to remake Medicaid by requiring recipients to work, agreeing to a request from the Biden administration. The court had been scheduled to take up the issue on March 29. But the Biden administration already has decided preliminarily that work requirements do not fit with Medicaid’s goal of providing health care to lower-income people. It’s the fifth time since the November presidential election that the change in administrations has led the court to dismiss or delay cases it had already agreed to hear.