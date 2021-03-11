Lewisburg Healthnet base receives new helicopter and female crew members reflect on being in a male-dominated field

LEWISBURG, W.Va. (WVVA) - The Lewisburg base of Healthnet added a new helicopter.

The aircraft is more powerful than the last one as it has two engines; replacing a single engine helicopter.

This upgrade gave the crew the capability to fly above the clouds during low visibility.

Clinton Burley, the CEO of Healthnet said the upgrades will allow them to serve more people.

"With the addition of an instrument capable flight helicopter in Lewisburg, we're able to reach patients that previously we couldn't," said Burley. "It's going to make a life saving difference."

While many Healthnet bases have twin engine helicopters, what makes the Lewisburg base uniwue is they fact they have female pilot and paramedic.

Burley said both those fields are male dominated.

"Most of the pilots and mechanics are male all the way across our entire system we do have a female pilot who is assigned at Lewisburg," said Burley. "Most paramedics are males and that transcends into our operation as well. We only have three full time flight paramedics who work for us across the system who are female, one of those is assigned at the Lewisburg base."

Kayla Holley has been a flight paramedic for almost four years.

She said she was inspired to go into the field after having the opportunity to help people in rural communities while volunteering with the Emergency Services during high school.

"Being able to help EMS providers or even hospitals that that just need that extra little bit of help, it makes the job easy when we're providing that for them and can see improvement that we make in the patients between when we pick them up and drop them off," said Holley.

Jo-Beth Stamm, a flight nurse, said she had to adjust to going from a female dominated field to a male dominated field after transitioning from nursing in the hospital to flight nursing.

"There are definitely more men in this field than there are women, so coming in right off the bat, I was one of fewer females in this industry," said Stamm.



Both Stamm and Holley said no matter who is on the inflight crew, everyone at base nine respects each other and works together to provide the best care for their patients.