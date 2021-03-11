Local non profits put up blessing boxes in Ronceverte

RONCEVERTE W. VA. (WVVA) - A new addition designed to help the homeless and needy population, was added on Main Street in Ronceverte.

It's a blessing box the full of non-perishable food items, filled by community members.

Two local non-profit organizations, Friends of Ronceverte and Helping Hands West Virginia placed the box.

The way it works is simple: Take what you need and leave what you can.



Tanya Hazelwood, the Vice President of Friends of Ronceverte, said it was designed with the intention to provide for the needy population in the community.

"People don't realize there are a lot of homeless people in Ronceverte and people in need, and people who are hungry, and we just want to give back in Ronceverte," said Hazelwood. "We want to be a supportive community and help other people in need and we thought it was important to start with a blessing box."

The box is located downtown near the police station and across from 'Wild Child'. Hazelwood said they are planning to add more blessing boxes around town in the future.