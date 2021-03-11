Man gets prison for insurance fraud in sons’ 2015 drownings

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A man accused of drowning two of his sons and trying to kill his ex-wife by driving them off a Los Angeles wharf to collect an insurance payout has been sentenced to 212 years in federal prison for fraud. He received the maximum sentence Thursday from a U.S. judge who denounced what he termed an “evil and diabolical scheme.” The car plunged into the water in 2015. The man was charged in the federal fraud case and accused by local prosecutors of murder, attempted murder and a special circumstance that the killings were for financial gain. The murder case is pending.