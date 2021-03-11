Skip to Content

Manchin: WV local governments to get $677M from stimulus

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Democratic U.S. Sen Joe Manchin told West Virginia officials the new federal stimulus package will include $677 million in funding to local governments in the state. The money is broken up into $176 million for metropolitan cities, $153 million for smaller cities and $348 million for the state’s 55 counties.  The state government will separately receive $1.25 billion. Manchin said local officials can use funding to pay expenses related to the pandemic. That includes covering lost revenue and investments in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure. 

