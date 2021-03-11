Millions in funding coming to West Virginia Education following the signing of stimulus package

Now that President Joe Biden has signed the stimulus package into law, millions of dollars of funding is expected to flow into West Virginia's education to help deal with the pandemic's impact.

Roughly $800 million of the relief funding are earmarked K-12 schools in the Mountain State. There's just under $200 million to be dedicated for West Virginia's colleges and universities as well.

WVVA spoke with the State School Superintendent W. Clayton Burch about what this money will mean for the education system in the Mountain State.

"We now know that the new normal may include upgrades to HVAC systems. We know the new normal is going to be more support for mental health and more social and emotional (health). We know that thousands upon thousands of children (have) found themselves behind academically during the pandemic and those supports are going to be essential. So these dollars are very much needed for the state of West Virginia." W. Clayton Burch, State Superintendent of West Virginia Schools

We also spoke with Burch about how the money will be divvied up among counties in the Mountain State and even right here in Southern West Virginia.

"That is actually a formula that the Federal Government does. We do not have any control over that. It is based on title one allocations. And title one allocations is a formula that looks at not only (the) student population in your county, but also special needs in your county such as low income or communities in poverty. So it will look at several criteria in order to match those dollars up to community need." W. Clayton Burch, State Superintendent of West Virginia Schools

For school districts in need, the COVID relief funds for education is just what the doctor ordered to help schools return to normal.

