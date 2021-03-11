ODU faces N. Texas in CUSA quarters

North Texas (14-9, 10-5) vs. No. 2 seed Old Dominion (15-7, 11-5)

Conference USA Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, Ford Center at The Star, Frisco, Texas; Thursday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: North Texas and Old Dominion are prepared to match up in the quarterfinals of the CUSA tournament. North Texas blew out Middle Tennessee by 20 on Wednesday, while Old Dominion is coming off of a 60-57 loss to Western Kentucky on Saturday.

SUPER SENIORS: North Texas has benefited heavily from its seniors. Javion Hamlet, Zachary Simmons, Thomas Bell and James Reese have combined to account for 66 percent of the team’s scoring this year and 90 percent of all Mean Green points over the team’s last five games.

FUELING THE OFFENSE: Hamlet has either made or assisted on 63 percent of all North Texas field goals over the last three games. The senior guard has accounted for 23 field goals and 21 assists in those games.

SCORING THRESHOLDS: Old Dominion is 9-0 when scoring at least 71 points and 6-7 when falling shy of that total. North Texas is 10-0 when it puts up 74 or more points and 4-9 on the year, otherwise.

ASSIST RATIOS: The Mean Green have recently converted buckets via assists more often than the Monarchs. Old Dominion has 31 assists on 79 field goals (39.2 percent) over its previous three outings while North Texas has assists on 37 of 70 field goals (52.9 percent) during its past three games.

DID YOU KNOW: The North Texas defense has allowed only 62.3 points per game to opponents, which is the 15th-best mark in the country. The Old Dominion offense has averaged just 68.9 points through 22 games (ranked 221st among Division I teams).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com