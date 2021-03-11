Ovechkin scores No. 715 to lift Capitals past Flyers 5-3

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Alex Ovechkin scored his 715th career goal to help the Washington Capitals win their third straight game 5-3 over the Philadelphia Flyers. Ovechkin moved three goals shy of passing Phil Esposito for sixth on the NHL’s career goals list. He scored his fourth goal against the Flyers in just three games this season. The three-time MVP has 38 goals in 60 career games against the Flyers. Conor Sheary and John Carlson scored for Washington. Nic Dowd had two goals for the Capitals. Travis Konecny scored his seventh goal of the season and Ivan Provorov and Scott Laughton also scored for the Flyers.