Pakistani court bans China’s TikTok over profanity claims

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s media regulatory agency says it has again blocked the Chinese video service TikTok after two lawyers approached a court in the country’s northwest claiming the company was spreading vulgar content. The latest development comes almost six months after the Pakistani regulatory agency briefly banned TikTok following complaints about alleged presence of immoral and indecent content on its popular social media app. Pakistan Telecommunication Authority said on Thursday in a brief statement that it blocked TikTok in compliance with the orders of the Peshawar High Court. Pakistan and China are close allies in the region.