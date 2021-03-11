Police detain man suspected over 2 deaths in Germany

BERLIN (AP) — Police say they have detained a suspect in connection with the discovery of two bodies earlier this week in a house in a small town in southwestern Germany. Police in Kaiserslautern said a 38-year-old man, whom police had been looking for, gave himself up at a local precinct in the city on Thursday. They did not release further details on the man’s identity. The incident happened in Weilerbach, near the city of Kaiserslautern. The bodies of a man and woman, who were believed to have been a couple, were found dead on Tuesday morning. German news agency dpa reported that dead woman is the suspect’s mother.