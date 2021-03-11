Report: German lawmaker resigns after Azerbaijan claims

BERLIN (AP) — German media are reporting that a lawmaker from Chancellor Angela Merkel’s party is stepping down following allegations he was involved in questionable lobbying activity. Berlin-based daily Die Welt quoted Mark Hauptmann of the center-right Christian Democratic Union denying that he received money from abroad but acknowledging that Azerbaijan and other countries paid for advertisements in a newspaper he publishes. Hauptmann told Welt that he was never influenced in his political decisions and that he was resigning because of the criticism he has faced. Two other members of Merkel’s bloc resigned in recent days amid allegations they profited from brokering deals to procure masks.