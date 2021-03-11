Myanmar junta kills more protesters, adds Suu Kyi accusation

MANDALAY, Myanmar (AP) — Myanmar’s security forces shot to death at least 10 people protesting the military’s coup, spurning a U.N. Security Council appeal to stop using lethal force. The military also lodged a new allegation against the deposed government leader Aung San Suu Kyi, alleging she had been given cash and gold bars by a political ally. She has been detained since the takeover Feb. 1 and the new accusation was clearly aimed at discrediting her. Myanmar has been roiled by protests, strikes and other acts of civil disobedience since the coup toppled Suu Kyi’s government, reversing years of slow progress toward democracy. Amnesty International also alleged the military is using lethal tactics and battlefield weapons against peaceful protesters.