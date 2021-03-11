Spartans, Mavs, Lady Flying Eagles among high school hoops winners on Thursday

(WVVA) - It was a busy night of high school basketball in the Mountain State, with plenty of local teams in action.

From the Brushfork Armory, Greenbrier East erases an early Bluefield lead to grab a road win, 88-55.

Across the county, James Monroe topped Montcalm in a Class A clash, 79-40.

In the girl's game, Woodrow Wilson and Princeton got a late start, but it didn't bother the visiting Flying Eagles, as they cruised 69-38.

OTHER SCORES:

Mercer Christian Academy 54, River View 34 (Boys)

Sherman 65, Midland Trail 62 (Boys)

Meadow Bridge 42, Liberty (R) 12 (Girls)