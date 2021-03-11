Syracuse meets Virginia in ACC quarters

Syracuse (16-8, 10-7) vs. No. 1 seed Virginia (17-6, 13-4)

Atlantic Coast Conference Tourney Quarterfinals, Greensboro Coliseum, Greensboro, North Carolina; Thursday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: A spot in the ACC semifinals is up for grabs as Syracuse and Virginia prepare to do battle. The only meeting between the teams this season came on Jan. 25, when the Cavaliers outshot Syracuse 49.2 percent to 37.9 percent and made nine more 3-pointers en route to a 23-point victory.

LEADING THE CHARGE: The Orange have been led by Alan Griffin and Quincy Guerrier. Griffin is averaging 15.2 points and 6.7 rebounds while Guerrier is putting up 14.4 points and 8.8 rebounds per game. The Cavaliers have been anchored by seniors Sam Hauser and Jay Huff, who are scoring 15.8 and 13.1 per game, respectively.ACCURATE ALAN: Griffin has connected on 36.9 percent of the 149 3-pointers he’s attempted and has gone 8 for 23 over his last three games. He’s also made 88.7 percent of his free throws this season.

PASSING FOR POINTS: The Orange have recently converted baskets via assists more often than the Cavs. Virginia has an assist on 36 of 70 field goals (51.4 percent) across its previous three outings while Syracuse has assists on 51 of 82 field goals (62.2 percent) during its past three games.

STIFLING DEFENSE: Virginia has held opposing teams to 60.1 points per game this season, the fifth-lowest figure among all Division I teams.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com