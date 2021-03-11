Turkey detains 13 for ‘insulting’ Erdogan on Women’s Day

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish police have detained 13 people who participated in a Women’s Day march for allegedly insulting President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Thousands of people took part in the march in central Istanbul on Monday to denounce violence against women. The march ended peacefully, but the Istanbul governor’s office said Thursday that police had detained 13 people, including a minor, a day earlier. The Cumhuriyet newspaper said they were being questioned for chanting slogans deemed to be insulting to Erdogan. Insulting the president is a crime in Turkey, punishable by up to four years in prison. Thousands of people, including journalists, politicians, actors and schoolchildren, have been prosecuted for alleged insults to Erdogan.