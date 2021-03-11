Va Sen. Warner makes statement on COVID relief bill

WASHINGTON (WVVA) - US Senator Mark Warner (Virginia) released a statement after President Joe Biden signed the $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief bill on Thursday afternoon.

"By signing the American Rescue Plan into law, President Biden has taken an enormous step in defeating the COVID-19 pandemic and setting our nation on a clear path forward to rebuild from this crisis. Soon, this bold legislation will start delivering urgent relief for Virginians and funding for the Commonwealth’s top priorities," said Warner.

Through the American Rescue Plan, the Commonwealth of Virginia will receive, among other funding:

more than $6,875,000,000 in state and local government funding

$451,000,000 in emergency rental assistance

$2,999,000 in education funding

$1,348,000 in rural transit funding

$1,517,221,000 in urban transit funding.

More than 3,611,000 households in Virginia will receive a stimulus check.

"Like any ambitious piece of legislation, the American Rescue Plan is not perfect. I will be the first to acknowledge that the price tag is a significant one." said Warner, "However, this moment is too pivotal to risk doing too little and the future of our country is well worth the investment. I look forward to working to ensure that funding is distributed appropriately, programs are implemented quickly, and Virginians get the help they deserve."