Video shows Israeli troops detaining Palestinian children

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israeli troops have detained five Palestinian children after they were confronted by Jewish settlers while gathering wild artichokes near a settlement outpost in the occupied West Bank. The Israeli human rights group B’Tselem released video of Wednesday’s incident, in which heavily armed Israeli soldiers can be seen pulling the children away by force. Footage shot earlier shows the children gathering plants near the settler outpost of Havat Maon when two masked settlers emerge from a grove of trees. A lawyer representing the children, whose ages range from 8 to 13, says they were held for around five hours. The Israeli military says they trespassed on private property.